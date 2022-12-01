Microsoft Hong Kong and Lenovo PCCW Solutions partner to speed up cloud innovation and adoption in Hong Kong

The partnership aims to help businesses harness the power of cloud to uncover new revenue streams, accelerate digital transformation, and nurture talent
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 1 December 2022 –Microsoft Hong Kong and Lenovo PCCW Solutions today announced a strategic partnership to help organizations in Hong Kong accelerate digital transformation and drive business growth. With the robust talent pool and the back of Microsoft Cloud, the two companies are uniquely positioned to foster Hong Kong’s evolution to a world class smart city that can serve as a hub for the Greater Bay Area (GBA).