ViewQwest and FPT Telecom International forge Strategic Partnership to offer One-Stop DX services in APAC
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 1 December 2022 – Award-winning Singapore telecommunications and managed security services provider ViewQwest and one of Vietnam’s fastest growing telecoms and technology solutions provider FPT Telecom International (FTI) have formed a strategic partnership to elevate their regional capabilities in providing ICT and digital transformation (DX) services to customers in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, especially for large regional retailers. By combining ViewQwest’s extensive regional network and FTI’s one-stop digital solutions, the two companies are synergising their strengths to create win-win outcomes with customers.