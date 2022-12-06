BEX Mauritius Block Exchange receives the world’s first-ever Security Token Trading License from the Financial Services Commission (FSC) Mauritius

EBÈNE CITY, MAURITIUS – EQS Newswire – 6 December 2022 – BEX Mauritius Block Exchange (“BEX”) announced today that the Financial Services Commission (“FSC”) Mauritius has granted its first-ever Securities Trading Systems License under the Mauritius Securities Act of 2005 to BEX to operate a security token trading platform. BEX Mauritius Block Exchange is the world’s first regulated operational security token trading platform that provides retail users and corporate issuers from around the world with 24/7 direct access to security token trading without intermediaries.





MORE FROM THIS SECTION