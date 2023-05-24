Tongcheng Travel 2023 First Quarter Earnings Soar on Robust Domestic Travel Demand

Deployment of Teman Sehat (“Health

Buddy”) in hotels, recreational parks and markets in Pekanbaru, Indonesia

Extended Teman Sehat to include integration

with Covid-19 testing and provide testing passports for a complete ecosystem

solution

Combination of Teman Sehat and proprietary

testing technology to combat the pandemic

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND

20 August 2020 – Achiko AG (SWX:ACHI, ISIN CH0522213468)

CH0522213468) is pleased to announce the deployment of Teman Sehat to a

further, extended number of locations, including hotels, recreation parks and

traditional markets. This builds on previous success with deployment at local

hospitals, including Rumah Pangan Madani and Rumah Sakit Madani. As of

14.08.2020, Teman Sehat will be available at Hotel Zuri, Hotel Amira and Hotel

New Hollywood, recreational parks Alam Mayang, Taman Bunga Impian Okura and

Kampung Rabbit and the markets Rumah Sakit Syafira and Transmart Carrefour.

Teman Sehat (“Health Buddy”), Achiko’s ecosystem platform is

providing solutions to revive the Indonesian economy amid the Covid-19

pandemic. Teman Sehat connects the dots between Places, Testing and People with

an ecosystem that allows Places to create safe environments for People to

return to stores and venues while fostering and restoring mutual trust through

Testing. Contact tracing functionalities are embedded into the application.

“Feeling safe and secure is not only important for visitors, but also for

business owners. Businesses fear new clusters at their establishments because

many Covid-19 infections are asymptomatic,” says Drs Riyono Gede Trisoko,

owner of Alam Mayang, a theme park. “With the Teman Sehat

ecosystem, visitors can feel safe coming to our premises, and our team will

also feel secure to work.”

Teman Sehat gamified the user experience with rewards and coupons while

ensuring privacy of its users and Places using the application.

In addition to Teman Sehat, Achiko has joined forces with Regenacellx.sl to

develop an affordable and convenient Covid-19 test kit based on DNA aptamers,

code named Gumnuts. The test technology uses a saliva sample and delivers test

results within minutes. Gumnuts offers several advantages over currently used

testing approaches, including shelf life, cost and ease of use.

“The progressive launch in Pekanbaru is a model for Achiko’s ambitions

to transition the world from the current extraordinary and uncomfortable

situation back to the ‘old normal'”, said Steven Goh, CEO and Director of

Achiko. “The combination of Teman Sehat and Gumnuts, pending clinical

testing, is a powerful tool in fighting the pandemic.”

The Company is now looking

to consolidate Teman Sehat. Its Covid-19 test kit, Gumnuts, will commence

clinical trials shortly; successful trials would enable large-scale commercial

production before the end of 2020. Distribution is planned across Asia and beyond.

The

About Achiko AG

Headquartered in Switzerland, with a global market focus, Achiko AG (ISIN

CH0522213468) is an entrepreneurial platform company, utilising the knowledge

and experience of its people and key technologies to enable transformation in various

industries.

Through innovations in technology and regulation along with the company’s

unique operating footprint from Europe to Asia, Achiko seeks to transform

markets and bring unique value to its customers, people, and shareholders.

Achiko’s core platform consists of user registration and payment services which

are accessible to application developers. A messaging service and other

community based social features are being launched in late 2020. Achiko

supports innovations in healthcare through its Teman Sehat (“Health

Buddy”) ecosystem, a novel testing technology being developed with

Regenacellx.sl, code named “Gumnuts”, as well as consumer payments

and finance and games and entertainment.

