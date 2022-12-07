Have a MOOMIN Christmas! 7-Eleven teams up with the Moomins to launch limited-edition Mini Thermal Flasks and Super Soft Scarves to keep you warm this winter

PRODUCT INFORMATION:



This product has passed US FDA food contact test requirements.

The purpose of this product is a drinks container, not a toy. Not suitable for children under 4 years old.

For children use the product under the direct supervision of adult.

Keep out of reach of children. There is a risk of burns and injuries.

Do not put dry ice, carbonated beverage, milk, dairy products or certain fruit juice, soups or beverages containing salt in the product.

Do not heat the product in a microwave oven or put in the freezer.

Do not use the product if its ability to retain heat (cold) declines.

The slight colour variance on decoration is an acceptable phenomenon.

Wash before first use.

New product with plastic smell is a normal phenomenon, it is recommended to place in a ventilated place for a period of time before use.

Be sure to clean the product immediately after use. When the product is not in use, wash off any marks and then dry it.

Clean the product by using mild kitchen detergent, soft sponge or cloth.

Do not use thinners, bleaches, metallic scrubbing brushes or nylon scrubbing brushes when cleaning.

When attaching the gasket, check its position and direction to avoid leakage.

