BEST Inc. Launches DWS System in Malaysia with Nearly RM10million Investment

The newly built automated line allows DWS contributes to a daily capacity of 500,000 parcel

Gavin Lu , CEO of BEST Inc. Malaysia ( third from left) officiated the ribbon cutting ceremony

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 29 July 2024 – BEST Inc., a leading integrated smart supply chain and logistics solutions provider in China and Southeast Asia proudly announces the deployment of its eleven advanced Dimensioning, Weighing, and Scanning (DWS) systems in its largest sorting center in Southeast Asia, located in U10 Shah Alam Malaysia (KULHUB). The total investment in these systems amounts to nearly 10 million Malaysian Ringgit.This strategic initiative is a significant part of BEST Inc.'s efforts to enhance operational efficiency and service quality in response to Malaysia's burgeoning e-commerce market.Gavin Lu , CEO of BEST Inc. Malaysia highlighted the importance of this technological advancement, with the introduction of the DWS machine in Malaysia is a significant milestone only for BEST Inc Malaysia."As we continue to invest in cutting-edge technologies, this advanced system will streamline our operations, reduce costs, and provide superior service to our customers. Malaysia is a crucial market for us, and we are committed to supporting its growth with our innovative solutions. The DWS technology exemplifies our dedication to optimizing logistics through automation and precision," Gavin saidThe eleven dynamic DWS Machine is an extension of the top-side code reading version, which not only has all the functions of the top DWS, but also further improves the sorting efficiency. The code reading cameras on 5 sides of the frame can simultaneously scan 5 sides of the parcel. In this case , the barcode information, dynamic volume and weight data in all directions of the package can be obtained comprehensively, which reduces the requirements for package placement and improves the identification efficiency in unit time. Improve the automation degree and sorting efficiency of enterprise logistics links.The newly built automated line allows each DWS to handle 20,000 parcels per hour, contributing to a daily capacity of 500,000 parcels for the KUL Hub."The implementation of the DWS machine marks a new era for logistics in Malaysia. By integrating this technology into our operations, we are not only enhancing efficiency but also setting a new standard for the industry. This advancement will enable us to better serve our customers with faster and more accurate parcel processing, ultimately driving customer satisfaction and operational excellence. This is particularly important as Malaysia's e-commerce market continues to expand rapidly, necessitating more sophisticated and scalable logistics solutions," said Gavin.The deployment of the DWS machine in Malaysia aligns with BEST Inc.'s broader strategy to strengthen its presence in Southeast Asia. This follows successful expansions into other regional markets, including Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore,"These strategic moves are driven by the company's commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, aiming to deliver reliable and efficient logistics services across the region. The DWS system is a testament to BEST Inc. commitment to provide high-quality logistics solutions that meet the demands of modern e-commerce and supply chain operations," Gavin continues.

BEST Inc





BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) is a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions and logistics services provider in China and Southeast Asia. Through its proprietary technology platform and extensive networks, BEST offers a comprehensive set of logistics and value-added services, including freight delivery, supply chain management and global logistics services. BEST’s mission is to empower business and enrich life by leveraging technology and business model innovation to create a smarter, more efficient supply chain.



BEST Inc started its business mapping for Southeast Asia market expansion in 2018. The group completed its express delivery network coverage in Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Singapore in 2020, and opened up the cross-border logistics network between China and Southeast Asia.



Started with express delivery network in Southeast Asia market, BEST Inc has gradually built-up its global warehouses, cross-border networks, and cargo networks.