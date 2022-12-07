Reckitt’s brand Dettol sponsors the 2022 Sun Hung Kai Properties Hong Kong Cyclothon, continuing to support mega events with enhanced hygiene protection
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 7 December 2022 – Reckitt’s brand Dettol announces to be Product Sponsor of the 2022 Sun Hung Kai Properties Hong Kong Cyclothon (“Hong Kong Cyclothon”). The partnership aims to enhance hygiene protection of thousands of cyclists at this major sports event held through the diverse cityscape of Hong Kong, featuring a spectacular route that passes through the Tsing Ma Bridge, Ting Kau Bridge, Stonecutters Bridge, Cheung Tsing Tunnel, Nam Wan Tunnel and Eagle’s Nest Tunnel.