Partnerships and Funding Accelerates Cross-Border Web3 Collaboration in Virtual Economy

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 7 December 2022 – SOLARR today announced new partnerships with UKIIC Accelerator and MRM Family Office. The recently sealed partnerships will accelerate SOLARR’s global ecosystem expansion efforts into the United Kingdom and European Union as the company taps into cross-border collaborative opportunities to advance the growth of Web3 and the virtual economy.