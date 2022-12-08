H.A.N.D.S. Shopping Centre Awarded Silver Honor for Best Urban Regeneration Project at MIPIM Asia Awards 2022
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 8 December 2022 – Real estate private equity firm Gaw Capital Partners announced that H.A.N.D.S. Shopping Centre, a project managed by People’s Place, in Hong Kong’s Tuen Mun District, was awarded the Silver Honor in the Best Urban Regeneration Project category of MIPIM Asia Awards 2022 in Hong Kong on December 7. The MIPIM Asia Awards commend APAC’s most outstanding real estate projects and are a highly regarded benchmark for showcasing achievement in the property industry.