Regional collaboration critical as ASEAN invests in digital transformation to future-proof healthcare systems: 2nd ASEAN Digital Public Health Conference
- 3 key themes that emerged across 1.5 days of keynote addresses and panel discussions were the pressing need for greater collaboration across the region and sectors; greater investment in research; and the perennial need for funding
- Conference gathered over 60 prominent moderators and speakers, including ASEAN Ministers, policymakers, top public health officials, multi-disciplinary experts and industry leaders from healthcare and finance, and more than 500 participants internationally
- It brought together multiple stakeholders to chart the way forward for digital public health as the region recovers from COVID-19
BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, BRUNEI – Media OutReach – 8 December 2022 – ASEAN leaders are calling for greater collaboration across the region and sectors, including in areas such as digitalization, data sharing, research and learning. This clarion call comes as ASEAN nations work to digitally transform their healthcare systems and make them more integrated and resilient. The objective is to future-proof the healthcare systems to provide more optimized health outcomes, and better deal with future disease outbreaks and healthcare pressures from aging populations.
Beyond collaboration, the need for greater investments in research, and how to maximize the return on healthcare investments given the perennial need for funding, were among the key themes that resonated across 1.5 days of keynote addresses and panel discussions at the 2nd ASEAN Digital Public Health Conference, which took place in Brunei Darussalam and online recently.