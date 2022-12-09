Global C-pop Artist Tia Lee (Lee Yu Fen) Announces Global Release of New Song “Goodbye Princess” Today

Published: December 9, 2022

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 9 December 2022 – Tia Lee (Lee Yu Fen), a global C-pop singer, film and television actress, and fashion icon, today released the highly-anticipated music video (MV) for her new song “Goodbye Princess” exclusively on YouTube and Weibo. The song marks another high-water mark in Tia’s global rise.

Tia Lee said, “I am very excited for this new chapter of my life and career. This song and music video was based on my personal journey. I believe it is a story that everyone can relate to – especially women, who so often bear the brunt of society’s judgment. We all have power inside us, though the world sometimes makes it challenging for us to speak up. I hope that “Goodbye Princess” can be a rallying call for women to embrace their inner strength and support each other in realising their own truth.”

