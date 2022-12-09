Global C-pop Artist Tia Lee (Lee Yu Fen) Announces Global Release of New Song “Goodbye Princess” Today

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 22 October
2020 – EdgeProp Singapore,
the fastest-growing property portal in the republic, will present its 4th EdgeProp Excellence Awards on Oct 29, 2020. The annual awards honour the leading performers
and outstanding developments in the local property community. It recognises the
relentless commitment from property developers to ensure continuous innovation,
best-in-class design and the highest level of integrity.
Despite the unprecedented
Covid-19 business environment, the awards saw the highest number of entries
this year.
Over 70 submissions in the six award categories — Landscape, Design,
Innovation, Sustainability, Marketing and Showflat — were evaluated by our panel of esteemed judges from various fields of expertise within the industry. They are:
- Khew Sin Khoon,
Group CEO of CPG Corporation on Innovation Excellence
- Ong Choon Fah,
CEO of Edmund Tie & Co. on Marketing Excellence
- Yvonne Tan,
Director of DP Green on Landscape
Excellence
- Angela Lim,
Co-Founder of SuMisura on Showflat Excellence
- Colin Seah,
Founder & Director of Ministry of Design on Design Excellence
- Dr Lee Nai Jia,
Deputy Director, Institute of Real Estate and Urban Studies, NUS on
Sustainability Excellence
- Bernard Tong,
CEO, EdgeProp Singapore
The aggregated scores of all nominees
were carefully reviewed by KPMG Singapore, the Official Knowledge partner,
before the winners were announced.
The
judging committee will recognise a total of 13 winners
this year. The results will be announced
live on the EdgeProp Excellence Awards 2020 Virtual Ceremony on Oct 29, SGT
2pm, hosted by Mediacorp CLASS 95 DJ, Jean Danker. Register now for the virtual
seat at awards.edgeprop.sg/register. Watch the teaser here.
About EdgeProp Singapore
EdgeProp Singapore offers
personalised news and tools to homebuyers and investors. EdgeProp Singapore is
also the property section of The Edge Singapore, a business and investment
weekly publication established in Nov 2001.