Reckitt Hong Kong Awarded With Excellence In Employee Engagement And Employee Development At Hr Distinction Awards 2022

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 12 December 2022 –“At Reckitt, putting our people and consumers first is a guiding principle. We feel honoured to crown two awards at the HR Distinction Awards 2022. These are strong testaments to the efforts that we have put in furthering our investment in our people, and the positive changes that we have driven in the way we work, value, reward, and engage with our teams,” said. “We believe everyone has the Freedom to Succeed. We are committed to empowering our talents with on-the-job coaching, dedicated training programmes with international exposure, and access to a broad range of training, knowledge, and development programmes and platforms. We strive to make everyone here at Reckitt feel valued and be enabled with the space and opportunities they need to make a difference and do the right thing, always.”At Reckitt, all employees are united in the purpose to protect, heal, and nurture in the relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. With this shared vision, the Reckitt team has led an organisational transformation in 2021 that brought encouraging outcomes and synergies from building a high-performing and engaged workforce. To make everyone feel truly engaged, Reckitt also redefined the way we engage with our talents through transparent, trusted and open communication with innovation, providing them with exceptional experience with simplified process, and promoting well-being with activities and resources, such as wellness classes, hybrid working options, and employee assistance programmes. Value-based award and recognition programmes are also introduced to celebrate the shared success built by the Reckitt team with relentless commitment to excellence.In addition to employee engagement, Reckitt also provides ample development opportunities to the talents with clear purpose and roadmap with the aim of fostering a learning culture and unleashing their potentials. Everyone is unique and employees are empowered to own and drive the growth of their career journey, from performance and development reviews, a personal development plan for every employee, to a leadership development journey, including defining what good leadership looks like and tailored programmes for different stages, from basic leadership skills to deep-dive leadership exploration. Reckitt offers all team members a platform to pursue greatness and play a part to drive sustainable growth for all.“At Reckitt, our culture starts with our people. Reckitt is working towards continuous development and programmes for our employees. Some of these opportunities will include resilience training and exploring new channels for more effective communication. Reckitt will continue to provide all it can for our employees’ development and well-being with a blended learning environment, opportunities to upskill, and short-term job rotation to accelerate their development. We believe in ONE Reckitt and that we are stronger together.” added Boudewijn of Reckitt’s future initiatives regarding employee development and engagement.The annual HR Distinction Awards organised by Human Resources Online celebrates organisations with a success-proven record in exceeding performance by delivering organisational growth, strategic human capital strategies, solutions, and executions. Among a competitive pool of submissions, the award winners reflect the best in the industry. Those selected are celebrated for delivering substantial influence, successful engagement, and track records in the field.Hashtag: #Reckitt

