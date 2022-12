DMM.com Builds First Blockchain Game on Oasys, Selecting The Chain As Its Foundation For Web3 Gaming

Kanpani Girls RE: BLOOM, the reboot of DMM.com’s hit game title, Kanpani Girls, will be released globally in Q2 2023 as the first blockchain game published by DMM.com.

Oasys , a gaming-optimised blockchain built by gamers for gamers, today announces that it has been selected as the blockchain of choice for the development and launch of leading Japanese entertainment company DMM.com 's first blockchain game,