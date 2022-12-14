Zenyum: First impressions matter, and so does your smile! 84% Hong Kong singles find a nice smile more attractive than a six-pack

Zenyum and Coffee Meets Bagel launch findings of joint survey “Smile At First Sight”
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 14 December 2022 –Although this concludes the third year of living with COVID, the pandemic has never stopped us from making new connections. A joint survey conducted by Zenyum and Coffee Meets Bagel (CMB) have found that 84% of singles in Hong Kong are attracted to a nice smile on a first date rather than other physical attributes like a six-pack. Titled “Smile At First Sight”, the survey sought to discover what singles really want in a partner and what the general sentiment is around dating in Hong Kong.