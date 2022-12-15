Reckitt’s brands Dettol and Durex crowned marketing awards for exemplary application of creative ideas in integrated campaigns

Dettol’s ‘Keep on to Protect Our Future’ campaign and ‘Durex Ocamp’ campaign are crowned a total of three awards in Marketing Excellence Awards 2022 for remarkable achievements in marketing
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 15 December 2022 – Reckitt’s brands Dettol and Durex are proud to be honoured by Marketing Excellence Awards 2022, an annual award organised by Asia’s authoritative marketing media Marketing Magazine, with three awards acknowledging their outstanding performances in applying the best creative ideas into integrated campaigns. The ‘Keep on to Protect Our Future’ campaign by Dettol is crowned Bronze in both ‘Excellence in Health & Beauty Marketing’ and ‘Excellence in COVID-19 Response’ categories for its achievements in encouraging consumers to embrace better life by maintaining good hygiene habits under the new normal. The ‘Durex Ocamp’ campaign is awarded the ‘Excellence in Loyalty Marketing – Silver Award’ for successfully penetrating the younger consumer segmentwith double-digit business growth in e-commerce.