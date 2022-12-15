VinFast selects IMA to provide roadside assistance for European customers

Published: December 15, 2022

PARIS, FRANCE/ HANOI, VIETNAM Media OutReach – 15 December 2022 – VinFast and The IMA Group (IMA) announced a new collaboration to provide roadside assistance for VinFast customers in Europe. Establishing a comprehensive service system ahead of the vehicle delivery demonstrates VinFast’s commitment to providing its customers with peace of mind, convenience and seamless experiences throughout their electric vehicle ownership journey.

