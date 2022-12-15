Kikitrade Halts Savings Products In Hong Kong In Response To SFC Regulations
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 15 December 2022 – Kikitrade, APAC-leading SocialFi platform announces today that the platform will be terminating access of Hong Kong users to flexible savings and locked savings product subscriptions, effective 2022/12/30 in response to the regulatory system regarding assets in the form of digital tokens by The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), taking initiative in securing user assets, while other services such as spot trading, auto invest remain unaffected.