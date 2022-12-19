Infobip appoints Vice President of Marketing and Growth to support ambitious targets

Published: December 19, 2022

By combining the marketing and growth teams, Infobip puts its customers front and center to build global brand awareness

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 19 December 2022 – Global cloud communications platform Infobip has appointed Ben Lewis as Vice President of Marketing and Growth. Ben will lead Infobip’s global marketing and growth function and is responsible for increasing the firm’s market share and brand awareness to meet its ambitious growth targets. Taking a customer-centric approach, he will ensure Infobip is positioned as the full-stack omnichannel communications platform for every platform.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION


on Twitter, 'LIKE' us on Facebook

You may also like

Comments are closed.