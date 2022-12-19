Appier launches AIRIS, the next-gen AI-powered CDP leveraging first-party data to activate MarTech applications

Published: December 19, 2022

Seamless data unification enables 360° user profile generation in one-click, while data visualization reflects user feedback in real-time

TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 19 December 2022 – Shortening the time spent from data to insight and insight to action, and visualizing results from marketing campaigns remain as critical issues for most enterprises considering Customer Data Platforms (CDP). In light of this, Appier (TSE: 4180) today announces the launch of AIRIS, the next-generation AI-powered CDP to support brands and marketers to achieve the fastest time-to-insight with smarter decision-making and execution by leveraging its advanced AI and Machine Learning technologies.

