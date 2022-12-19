The Miss Universe Organization and Mouawad unveil “The Crown Number 12: Force for Good ” in Thailand.
BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach – 19 December 2022 – The Miss Universe Organization today unveiled “The Crown Number 12: Force for Good”, crafted by world-renowned luxury jeweler Mouawad. The new crown, with pear-shaped blue sapphires surrounded by diamonds and valued at approximately USD 5.58 million, will be the prestigious mark of honor for the winner of the 71st MISS UNIVERSE® Competition. The event will take place on January 14, 2023, in New Orleans, Louisiana, United States.
