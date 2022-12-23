foodpanda extends pandago express delivery service to customers in Thailand, Taiwan, and the Philippines

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 23 December 2022 – foodpanda customers in Thailand, Taiwan and the Philippines can now enjoy the convenience of instant deliveries of small parcels with the launch of pandago. pandago is foodpanda’s on-demand, express delivery service for customers. After its initial launch in Singapore in August 2022, foodpanda has now extended pandago to customers in Thailand, Taiwan (Taipei), and the Philippines (Davao) with more cities to come in the next few months.With home deliveries being central to people’s lives now, pandago offers all foodpanda customers a fuss-free and reliable solution particularly for time-sensitive deliveries. Customers who want to deliver urgent items, such as keys, gifts, medications and essential documents, can have their items delivered within 60 minutes via the pandago feature on the foodpanda app. pandago is also available 24/7, making it a useful service for surprise gift deliveries as we approach the year-end festive gifting season.Delivery fees also start at a reasonable base fee, with additional per-kilometer distance-based fee in the respective countries.pandago first piloted the express delivery feature to customers in Singapore this August and in just four months, it completed more than 10,000 express deliveries of items across various categories. The most frequently-sent items in Singapore include food and drinks, medication, and personal wellness items such as supplements, balms, creams, etc. Many customers also used this service to deliver forgotten items such as keys and keycards.The highest number of deliveries were made during gifting occasions such as Teachers Day and Mid-Autumn Festival as well as e-commerce sales like 9/9, 10/10, and 11/11.pandago has also started to gain traction in the Philippines and Thailand throughout its early launch stages, showing demand for customer-to-customer express delivery services. The most frequent items delivered in the Philippines was clothes and accessories, while in Thailand, it was food and drinks, books, and documents.In addition to the expansion into the new markets, foodpanda continues to improve the user experience for its pandago delivery service.pandago now provides customers real-time tracking and a chat function, which allows customers to track their parcel’s live location and share it with the recipient. This helps the recipient prepare ahead of their parcel’s arrival, and provides peace of mind to the sender as they can track the status of every package sent. Customers can also get in touch with the assigned delivery partner to update their delivery details, such as additional information on drop-off location, or just to say a word of thanks for delivering the parcel.“Following the successful launch in Singapore, we are excited to extend pandago to millions more users across the region. Whether it’s to send a gift or something that was left behind, we hope that pandago will go a long way for customers who need instant delivery services,” said Bhavani Mishra, Regional Director, Logistics APAC at foodpanda. “Beyond providing convenience and fuss-free service for our customers, pandago represents an important step in foodpanda’s journey to building an all-rounded ecosystem that helps to address the everyday needs of our customers,”This feature is currently live in Singapore, the Philippines, Thailand, and Taiwan with plans to be rolled out in more markets next year.Hashtag: #foodpanda

About foodpanda

foodpanda is a leading delivery platform in Asia dedicated to bringing consumers a wide range of food, groceries and more, quickly and conveniently. Powered by technology and operational excellence, foodpanda is spearheading the growth of quick-commerce (q-commerce) across the region with its network of retail partners, as well as pandamart cloud stores to provide more on-demand options beyond the millions of food delivery options. foodpanda operates in more than 400 cities across 11 markets in Asia – Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, Malaysia, Pakistan, Taiwan, Philippines, Bangladesh, Laos, Cambodia, and Myanmar. foodpanda is a subsidiary of Delivery Hero, a global leader of the food delivery industry. For more information, visit