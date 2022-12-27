Spackman Media Group Artist Son Suk-Ku’s Latest K-Drama, BIG BET, Ranks First In The Drama Category Of Disney+ Korea

Starring Spackman Media Group artist Son Suk-ku, BIG BET , took the top spot in the drama category of Disney+ Korea as of December 25, 2022

, took the top spot in the drama category of Disney+ Korea as of December 25, 2022 BIG BET ‘s number one ranking was confirmed by both Kinolights, an OTT integrated search and content recommendation platform, and FlixPatrol, which monitors streaming ratings worldwide

‘s number one ranking was confirmed by both Kinolights, an OTT integrated search and content recommendation platform, and FlixPatrol, which monitors streaming ratings worldwide The 8-episode K-drama premiered on December 21, 2022 and was directed by Kang Yoon Sung of the 2017 box office hit THE OUTLAWS, which was co-presented and distributed by the Group’s subsidiary, Novus Mediacorp Co., Ltd.







[1] Kinolights, https://m.kinolights.com/ranking/disney , Today’s OTT Ranking Chart, December 25, 2022



[2] FlixPatrol, https://flixpatrol.com/top10/disney/south-korea/2022-12-25/ , TOP 10 on Disney+ in South Korea on December 25, 2022

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 27 December 2022 Spackman Entertainment Group Limited (the ““), one of Korea’s leading entertainment production groups founded in 2011 by media & technology investor Charles Spackman, wishes to announce that K-drama, starring Son Suk-ku of the Group’s associated company, Spackman Media Group Limited (““), ranked first in the drama category of Disney+ Korea as of December 25, 2022, according to Kinolights, an over-the-top (““) integrated search and content recommendation platform in Korea [1] The K-drama was also ranked as the number one TV show on Disney+ Korea as of December 25, 2022, by FlixPatrol, which monitors streaming ratings worldwide [2] is an 8-episode drama series, which premiered exclusively on Disney+ on December 21, 2022, and airs every Wednesday. Headlined by Spackman Media Group artist Son Suk-ku, Choi Min Shik, Heo Sung Tae, Kim Joo Ryung, Lee Dong Hwi and Jo Jae Yoon, it relates the eventful life of a man who gains success through the casino industry.Directed by Kang Yoon Sung of the 2017 box office hit, which was co-presented and distributed by the Group’s subsidiary, Novus Mediacorp Co., Ltd.,was produced by BA Entertainment, C-Jes Entertainment and Arc Media.Son Suk-ku is set to star in two upcoming highly anticipated Netflix original K-dramas,and. He is represented by SBD Entertainment Inc. (““), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Spackman Media Group that represents and manages the careers of 12 artists. In addition to Son Suk-ku, SBD Entertainment also represents one of Korea’s rapidly rising young actors, Han Ji-hyun of popular K-drama, who won the Best Rookie Female Actor in the 2021 Brand Customer Loyalty Awards in Korea and endorsed luxury brand Gucci in April 2021.Hashtag: #SpackmanEntertainmentGroup

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Spackman Entertainment Group Limited

Spackman Entertainment Group Limited (“SEGL” or the “Company“), and together with its subsidiaries, (the “Group“), is one of Korea’s leading entertainment production groups. SEGL is primarily engaged in the independent development, production, presentation, and financing of theatrical motion pictures in Korea.



The Company was founded in 2011 by renowned media and technology investor Charles Spackman who served as the Company’s Executive Chairman until 2017. For the past two decades, Mr. Charles Spackman has been a powerhouse in the Korean entertainment industry starting in the early 2000’s with the pioneering success of Sidus Pictures, the largest movie production company at the time and the first to be listed in Korea. Mr. Spackman is also the Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the global investment firm, Spackman Group. For more information, please visit