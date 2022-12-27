Green Technology Metals hits major lithium recovery milestone

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – News Direct – 27 December 2022 – Green Technology Metals Ltd (ASX:GT1) CEO Luke Cox chats with Proactive about the company’s latest milestone: lithium concentrate recovery exceeding 72%. This is a critical milestone as it not only informs the company’s Preliminary Economic Assessment but could help set up future offtake partners. Heavy liquid separation was used on ore from the Seymour Project in Canada, to achieve the results, which confirm the potential of a simple two-stage DMS flowsheet.