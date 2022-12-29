FOMO Pay becomes SWIFT member and obtains dedicated BIC

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 29 December 2022 – FOMO Pay, the Singapore-headquartered major payment institution, announces that it has become an official SWIFT member and obtained its own Business Identifier Code (BIC), also known as SWIFT Code: FOMPSGSG.This is a meaningful achievement for FOMO Pay in its pursuit to provide more efficient, secure, and reliable payment services. FOMO Pay will utilize the SWIFT Code to eliminate manual errors, reduce transfer fees and times, and streamline business transaction processes, thus enhancing its clients’ global collection and payout experiences.SWIFT is the world’s leading financial messaging service provider, connecting more than 11,000 banks and financial institutions in over 200 countries. SWIFT Code is used to identify financial institutions and allow them to communicate with one another for seamless fund transfers.Hashtag: #FOMOPay #SWIFT #BIC #SWIFTCode #Payments #Collections #Payouts #GlobalTransfer #FinancialInstitution

About FOMO Pay

Founded in 2015, FOMO Pay Pte Ltd is a major payment institution (License No. PS20200145) regulated under the Payment Services Act in Singapore, licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to conduct Cross-border Money Transfer Service, Domestic Money Transfer Service, Digital Payment Token Service, and Merchant Acquisition Service. The firm has become a leading one stop digital payment and banking solution provider and is currently building Asia’s first licensed gateway helping institutions and businesses to connect between fiat and cryptocurrency. The firm offers its three flagship products:





FOMO Payment – One-stop digital payment solution for merchants, corporates and financial institutions

FOMO iBank – Facilitate businesses’ everyday requirements for transactional banking needs

FOMO Crypto – Asia’s First licensed gateway bridging crypto and fiat