Pathomics Health and MAHSA Health sign MOU to launch Joint Centre for Research and Diagnostics for Precision Wellness and Clinical Research

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 30 December 2022 –Pathomics Health, an organisation with a mission to provide accessible advanced clinical diagnostics, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with MAHSA Health to set up a Joint Centre for Research and Diagnostics Services for Precision Wellness and Clinical Research at MAHSA Avenue.