Global C-pop Star Tia Lee Names Teen’s Key in HK as First Beneficiary Organisation of #EmpowerHer Campaign

CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA – Media OutReach – 3 January 2023 –Tia Lee Yu Fen, a global c-pop singer, actress, and fashion icon has named Hong Kong-based charity Teen’s Key as the first organisation to benefit from her global #EmpowerHer charitable campaign.