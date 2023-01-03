Global C-pop Star Tia Lee Supports Teen’s Key in HK with #EmpowerHer Campaign

Published: January 3, 2023

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 3 January 2023 – Global c-pop star Tia Lee Yu Fen recently released her Goodbye Princess” music video – and broke records with 100 million views on YouTube in just 19 days. Tia has chosen Teen’s Key in Hong Kong as the first charity to benefit from her global #EmpowerHer campaign.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION


on Twitter, 'LIKE' us on Facebook

You may also like

Comments are closed.