Spackman Media Group Artist Son Suk-ku’s Disney+ Original Drama BIG BET Achieves Highest Rating On IMDb Among Korean OTT Series　

SINGAPORE – Group“), one of Korea’s leading entertainment production groups founded in 2011 by media & technology investor Charles Spackman, wishes to announce that BIG BET, starring Son Suk-ku of the Group’s associated company, Spackman Media Group Limited (“Spackman Media Group“), achieved the highest rating on IMDb among Korean OTT series released at the same time.



The Disney+ original drama, BIG BET, scored 8.4 on IMDb, the world’s largest content rating site. The 8-episode drama series premiered exclusively on Disney+ on December 21, 2022 and airs every Wednesday. Featuring Son Suk-ku, who won the JTBC Grand Prize at the 2022 TV Drama Acting Awards held by Good Data Corporation, BIG BET was also ranked first in the Top 10 TV Shows on Disney+ Korea as of January 2, 2022.



BIG BET is headlined by Spackman Media Group artist Son Suk-ku, Choi Min Shik, Heo Sung Tae, Kim Joo Ryung, Lee Dong Hwi and Jo Jae Yoon. The drama relates the eventful life of a man who gains success through the casino industry. The second season of BIG BET is set to be released this year.



Directed by Kang Yoon Sung of the 2017 box office hit THE OUTLAWS, which was co-presented and distributed by the Group’s subsidiary, Novus Mediacorp Co., Ltd., BIG BET was produced by BA Entertainment, C-Jes Entertainment and Arc Media.



Son Suk-ku of Spackman Media Group is also scheduled to star in two upcoming highly anticipated Netflix original K-dramas, D.P. SEASON 2 and MURDEROUS TOY. He is represented by SBD Entertainment Inc. (“SBD Entertainment“), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Spackman Media Group that represents and manages the careers of 12 artists. In addition to Son Suk-ku, SBD Entertainment also represents one of Korea’s rapidly rising young actors, Han Ji-hyun of popular K-drama THE PENTHOUSE 3, who won the Best Rookie Female Actor in the 2021 Brand Customer Loyalty Awards in Korea and endorsed luxury brand Gucci in April 2021.









About Spackman Entertainment Group Limited

Spackman Entertainment Group Limited (“SEGL” or the “Company“), and together with its subsidiaries, (the “Group“), is one of Korea’s leading entertainment production groups. SEGL is primarily engaged in the independent development, production, presentation, and financing of theatrical motion pictures in Korea.



The Company was founded in 2011 by renowned media and technology investor Charles Spackman who served as the Company's Executive Chairman until 2017. For the past two decades, Mr. Charles Spackman has been a powerhouse in the Korean entertainment industry starting in the early 2000's with the pioneering success of Sidus Pictures, the largest movie production company at the time and the first to be listed in Korea. Mr. Spackman is also the Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the global investment firm, Spackman Group.