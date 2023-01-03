Green Independent Power Producer NEFIN Supports Tech Giant NI’s 2030 Corporate Impact Strategy to Go Green
NEFIN and multinational tech firm NI to collaborate on an industrial rooftop solar panel system, for NI’s Bayan Lepas Malaysia site to offset 53,000 tons of CO2 over the lifetime of the projectKUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 3 January 2023 – NEFIN is positioned as a leading green Independent Power Producer, offering customized solar energy systems for land and business owners, as well as, providing comprehensive carbon neutral solutions to multinational corporations across industries. With the exponential growth of technology industries, NEFIN has signed on a project with multinational automated test equipment and virtual instrumentation software provider NI to bolster their progress towards the 2030 Corporate Impact Strategy. Their strategy involves designing their buildings to adhere to LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) and WELL standards.
MORE FROM THIS SECTION
on Twitter, 'LIKE' us on Facebook