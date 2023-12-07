Ionomr Innovations closes USD$20M Series A-4 Financing with Broad Industry Participation

The distinguished roster of industry investors attests to Ionomr’s materials as breakthrough technology for the green hydrogen economy
VANCOUVER, CA AND ROCHESTER, USA– Media OutReach Newswire – 7 December 2023 – Ionomr Innovations Inc., developer and manufacturer of breakthrough, foundational polymer and membrane technologies for next-generation hydrogen applications, has closed a US$20 million Series A-4 funding round with returning lead investors NGIF Cleantech Ventures and Pallasite Ventures supported by Shell Ventures, Chevron Technology Ventures and Finindus, and joined by N.V. Bekaert, Asahi Kasei, Samsung Ventures and SAIC Capital.