Jollibee Group in Forbes List of World’s Best Employers for 3rd straight year

For the third straight year, the Jollibee Group figures on Forbes’ list of the World’s Best Employers in 2022. The Jollibee Group is not only the highest ranked Philippine-based company in the listing but also the highest ranked restaurant company in the world. MANILA, PHILIPPINES – Media OutReach – 6 January 2023 –The Jollibee Group , Asia’s fastest growing restaurant company, has been recognized by Forbes as one of the World’s Best Employers for a third consecutive year. This recognition affirms the brand of care that Jollibee commits to its employees across the globe, which continues to contribute to a rising perception of the company as a world-class employer of choice.





The highest-ranking restaurant company and Philippine-based company on the Forbes 2022 global list, the Jollibee Group has continued to rise up the rankings since it was first included in 2020. The Company’s rank rose to 106th this year, a significant jump from 239th and 256th positions it enjoyed in 2020 and 2021 respectively.





“We are honored and grateful to receive this global recognition, which validates our company’s commitment to providing excellent care to our employees. By incorporating a People Agenda into our business strategy, we can capitalize on our people’s strengths and provide them with opportunities for growth and development,” said Jollibee Group President and CEO Ernesto Tanmantiong.







Forbes and its market research partner Statista polled 150,000 employees from 57 countries to assess companies based on their image, economic footprint, talent development, gender equality, and social responsibility. Respondents were also asked how willing they were to recommend their own employers to family and friends. The final list includes the 800 companies with the highest total scores.





Evolved People Agenda





“To support the business as we repositioned the Jollibee Group for post-pandemic growth, our People Agenda had to adapt. While we continued to prioritize the safety and wellbeing of our employees, we needed to focus on strengthening organizational capabilities, enhancing our talent development and succession, and creating new ways of working built around speed, agility, and collaboration,” said Arsenio Sabado, Jollibee Group Chief Human Resources Officer.







“Critical to the success of our People Plans is Employee Communications that keeps our leaders and employees up-to-date as our growth strategies evolve, and keeps everyone aligned with our mission of serving great-tasting food, and bringing the joy of eating to everyone. This deep sense of purpose and love for our brands are the intangibles that endear us to our employees and to their families, our communities, and ultimately to our customers,” he adds.







The Jollibee Group also adopted a hybrid model for office-based employees after more than two years of remote work, where they are onsite for two days and on remote work the rest of the week. This arrangement is part of Jollibee Group’s work reentry strategy which takes a more human-centered approach to redesigning new employees’ work-life experiences.







Aside from being recognized among the World’s best Employers for a third straight year, the Jollibee Group was also recognized by Forbes as one of the World’s Most Female Friendly Companies in 2021.







It is also the first-ever Philippine-based company to be recognized with the Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award (GEWA) in 2020.







“We dedicate these awards to all our teams whose passion for excellence and commitment to our values have contributed to the continued growth of the Jollibee Group. The continued development of our employees and their welfare will remain our top priority as we acknowledge that our people are our biggest competitive advantage,” said Mr. Tanmantiong.

