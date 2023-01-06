OMNI Expands to over 500 restaurant outlets this Veganuary with Award-winning Plant-based Pork and Seafood

From Land to Sea: OMNI to reach new outlets across the UK
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – Media OutReach – 6 January 2023 – OmniFoods, makers of the OmniPork and OmniSeafood series, announced today that its 100% plant-based pork and seafood proteins are being served in more than 500 restaurant outlets across 30 restaurant banners this Veganuary. Following the launch of OMNI Golden Fillet at Greene King pubs last October, the Vegan Fish & Chips dish has received overwhelmingly positive feedback, and has already bagged an award for “Best Vegan Fish dish” by PETA UK, making it a must-try this Veganuary.