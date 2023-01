KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 6 January 2023 – Tia Lee Yu Fen had a massive end to 2022. Her record-breaking “GOODBYE PRINCESS” music video , garnered over 100 million views on YouTube in just 19 days. Now the global C-Pop star has collaborated with Grammy Award winning Australian duo NERVO, to release a huge DJ remix of her hit song.