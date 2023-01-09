DHL Express expands footprint in Laos with new Vientiane service point
- Located in Xaysettha District in the capital city Vientiane, the new service point aims to boost convenience for customers in shipment delivery and collection
- This is also the second service point opened within one year, with the first added in Xiengkhaung in January 2022
- DHL plans to launch five more service points in the next two years, bringing the total number to 10 across the country
VIENTIANE, LAOS – Media OutReach – 9 January 2023 – DHL Express, the world’s leading international express service provider, has expanded its presence in Laos with a new service point in the Xaysettha district of Vientiane. The service point caters to a growing need for outbound shipping, enabling customers to conveniently send and collect documents and parcels to any destination outside of Laos. It is also the second addition in 12 months, with the other service point opened in January in Xiengkhaung. There are currently five service points across Laos.