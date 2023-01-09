Gems Origin Partners with Accredify to Pioneer New Industry Benchmark in Bespoke Fine Jewellery Using Blockchain Technology
Gem collectors will receive certificates of authenticity that are stored on blockchain ledgers to safeguard its integrity and data
- Gems Origin pioneers the use of blockchain as authentication for fine jewellery.
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 9 January 2023 – Gems Origin, a private bespoke fine jeweller, today announced its partnership with Accredify, Asia Pacific’s leading verification solutions provider, to adopt cutting-edge blockchain technology for the authentication of fine jewellery pieces. This pioneering move serves as an industry benchmark and a significant milestone in integrating latest technologies to bring the fine jewellery industry into the next era.
