DBS Foundation partners ImpactHK on “The Kind Kitchen” community project to serve the city’s underprivileged with food support

Published: January 13, 2023

Two-year partnership helps provide 210,000 meals to people experiencing homelessness and empowers them to build their own social capital

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 13 January 2023 – DBS Foundation, committed to championing social entrepreneurship and creating impact in the community, announced a two-year strategic partnership with ImpactHK to support The Kind Kitchen, a community kitchen to serve the underprivileged in need of food support. The Kind Kitchen will provide a total of 210,000 meals over the next two years to people experiencing homelessness. The partnership aims to create long-term impact on the Hong Kong communities in need by supporting people who experience homelessness and enhancing food resilience for the underprivileged.

