The Sandbox rolls out Lunar New Year Event to celebrate growing creativity in the metaverse across Greater China in 2023

Published: January 16, 2023

HONG KONG SAR AND TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 16 January 2023 – The Sandbox, a leading decentralized gaming virtual world and subsidiary of Animoca Brands, has launched the Lunar New Year Event to celebrate a creative and cultural moment in the metaverse as we’re entering the year of the Rabbit, symbol of longevity, peace, and prosperity in Chinese culture.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION


on Twitter, 'LIKE' us on Facebook

You may also like

Comments are closed.