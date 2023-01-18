Hang Lung’s Two Shanghai Landmarks Achieve Top Ratings in Global Sustainable Building Certifications By Media OutReach Published: January 18, 2023 Plaza 66 is the first operating property and the largest commercial complex in mainland China to receive platinum ratings for LEED V4.0 Existing Building: Operations and Maintenance and WELL V2 Core certifications HONG KONG SAR – . Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window) MORE FROM THIS SECTION Asian Consumer Electronics Online Exhibition 2023 Grand Opening Strength in sustainability: Vetter wins gold in EcoVadis ranking Property Partner Rebrands as London House Exchange. Parent Company Better Invests Additional £2.4m. Oasys Launches Decentralized Governance Framework to Drive Blockchain Gaming Growth DEUTZ AG: Supervisory Board of DEUTZ AG extends term of appointment of CEO Dr. Sebastian C. Schulte by five years Tap & Go launches eco-friendly e-Laisees to welcome the Year of the Rabbit S&P and Investment Banks Issue Reports, Expressing their Optimism on Fosun’s RMB12 Billion Syndicated Loan to Enhance Liquidity Make Home Security Your New Year’s Resolution With Arlo ARTEX Establishes the World’s First Art Shares Exchange Sennheiser brings outstanding audio system to Morgan’s new Plus models Follow @lhrtimes on Twitter, 'LIKE' us on Facebook Previous articleTap & Go launches eco-friendly e-Laisees to welcome the Year of the Rabbit Next articleDEUTZ AG: Supervisory Board of DEUTZ AG extends term of appointment of CEO Dr. Sebastian C. Schulte by five years You may also like January 19, 2023 Asian Consumer Electronics Online Exhibition 2023 Grand Opening January 19, 2023 Strength in sustainability: Vetter wins gold in EcoVadis ranking January 19, 2023 Property Partner Rebrands as London House Exchange. Parent Company Better Invests Additional £2.4m. January 19, 2023 Oasys Launches Decentralized Governance Framework to Drive Blockchain Gaming Growth January 18, 2023 DEUTZ AG: Supervisory Board of DEUTZ AG extends term of appointment of CEO Dr. Sebastian C. Schulte by five years January 18, 2023 Tap & Go launches eco-friendly e-Laisees to welcome the Year of the Rabbit Comments are closed.