Tap & Go launches eco-friendly e-Laisees to welcome the Year of the Rabbit
Enjoy up to and over HK$100 in Tap & Go stored value and various travel privileges
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 18 January 2023 – HKT (SEHK: 6823) – To encourage customers to deliver new year wishes to family and friends in a convenient, earth-friendly way in the Year of Rabbit and facilitate the development of digital economy in Hong Kong, the Tap & Go1 mobile wallet under HKT Payment Limited is launching five animated e-Laisees.
