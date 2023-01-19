Asian Consumer Electronics Online Exhibition 2023 Grand Opening
TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 19 January 2023 – Asian Consumer Electronics Online Exhibition (ACE 2023) is a virtual and physical integration targeting Asian suppliers, importers, and exporters. It will be exhibited from January 05 to March 31, 2023, and is expected to bring An excellent opportunity for exhibitors to expose their brands. This transnational trade event, jointly organized by AsianNet and TradeAsia (www.e-tradeasia.com), will be held once a year starting in 2022. In terms of quality and quantity, there are satisfactory results. In 2023, we will expand the scale. During the three-month extension period, there will be in line with the show schedule of CES (Consumer Electronics Show) and MWC Barcelona 2023 (Mobile World Congress, MWC) to create group momentum. It is convenient for international buyers to visit and compare in one purchase.