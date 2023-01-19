Strength in sustainability: Vetter wins gold in EcoVadis ranking
The pharmaceutical service provider significantly increases its sustainability rating
- Vetter among the top five percent in the industry
- Result acknowledges strong sustainability commitment to the environment, social sector and other critical areas
- Various programs for more sustainability confirm the company´s strong commitment
RAVENSBURG, GERMANY – Media OutReach – 19 January 2023 – Vetter, a globally leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), achieved gold status in the renowned, independent EcoVadis sustainability ranking. With 72 points out of a maximum of 100, the pharmaceutical service provider significantly increased its score compared to the last evaluation and is now among the top five percent of all participating companies in the industry.