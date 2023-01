Strength in sustainability: Vetter wins gold in EcoVadis ranking

The pharmaceutical service provider significantly increases its sustainability rating

Vetter among the top five percent in the industry

Result acknowledges strong sustainability commitment to the environment, social sector and other critical areas

Various programs for more sustainability confirm the company´s strong commitment

RAVENSBURG, GERMANY – Media OutReach – 19 January 2023 –a globally leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), achieved gold status in the renowned, independent EcoVadis sustainability ranking. With 72 points out of a maximum of 100, the pharmaceutical service provider significantly increased its score compared to the last evaluation and is now among the top five percent of all participating companies in the industry.