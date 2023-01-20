DHL Express kicks off 2023 with Top Employer achievement for Asia Pacific
- Also recognized in 10 Asia Pacific countries and territories, this is the company’s ninth consecutive year to secure the certification for the entire region
- 2022 also saw DHL Express win a total of 53 workplace recognitions in Asia Pacific
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 20 January 2023 – DHL Express, the world’s leading international express service provider, has started 2023 on a positive note with the achievement of Asia Pacific Top Employer 2023 for the ninth consecutive year. Additionally, the Top Employer Institute also awarded 10 countries and territories across the region the Top Employer certification. These include Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Pakistan, Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam.