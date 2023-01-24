Microban International to Showcase Groundbreaking Technologies for Plastics at PLASTINDIA 2023

HUNTERSVILLE, US – News Direct – 25 January 2023 – Microban International is thrilled to be attending PLASTINDIA 2023, one of the largest international exhibitions for plastics. The show – which is in its 11th year – will be taking place at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi from the 1st to the 5th of February. It remains an important date in corporate calendars across the world, with the PlastIndia foundation inviting manufacturers, consumers and investors to come together to support innovations in the plastics industry.





