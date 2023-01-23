Q2 Metals Appoints Neil McCallum as Director and Vice President – Exploration

Vancouver, Canada – Newsfile Corp. – January 23, 2023 –(“” or the ““) is pleased to announce the appointment of Neil McCallum as a Director and Vice President of Exploration effective immediately.Mr. McCallum is a professional geologist with over 18 years of experience in North America. He has served as an independent director for several public companies and launched numerous clients along successful paths to discovery and resource definition. He has been involved in the identification and acquisition of early-stage lithium projects for the past 7 years across North America. In 2016, Mr. McCallum identified and staked the Corvette property for then 92 Resources (predecessor to Patriot Battery Metals) as a property to pursue for lithium exploration. Since that time, Patriot has grown to a CAD $900+ million dollar market cap company with one of the top tier lithium pegmatite projects in Canada.“I recognized the potential of the Mia Property area several years ago, and I’ve had my eyes on it ever since. I’m absolutely thrilled to be working with a team of such highly effective, motivated and experienced individuals at Q2. The Mia Property has flown under the radar with it being locked into a gold-focused company previously, so I’m very excited to finally unlock the tremendous potential lithium value,” said Mr. McCallum.After graduating from the University of Alberta in 2004, he has been working with the Dahrouge Geological Consulting Group and has been engaged in the exploration and development of a wide variety of commodities such as industrial minerals (limestone, coal), strategic commodities (REE, tantalum, niobium, graphite), energy commodities (uranium, lithium, cobalt, vanadium) and traditional mineral commodities such as gold, copper, silver and other base-metals. He has managed a range of projects from grassroots prospecting to resource definition drilling and resource modeling and over his career, has become an expert in the compilation of regional-scale metallogenic databases to generate new targets and gain a better perspective for project-scale targeting and acquisition.Q2 Metals President & CEO, Alicia Milne, stated, “We are excited to have Neil join Q2 as his background and experience in the James Bay area will complement our team as we continue to plan for our inaugural exploration program.”Q2 Metals Corp is a Canadian mineral exploration company currently advancing exploration of the 86kmMia Lithium project in the James Bay area of Quebec, Canada. Q2 is also exploring the highly-prospective Big Hill and Titan gold projects located in the historic goldfields of Queensland, Australia. The total Australia land position covers 110 square kilometers in the Talgai Goldfields of the broader Warwick-Texas District and hosts 54 high-grade historical gold mines.President & CEODirectorCorporate Communications

