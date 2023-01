Albion Online Announces Dedicated “Albion East” Server for Asia-Pacific

The new server will make the world of Albion even more accessible to millions of players across the region

BERLIN, GERMANY – Media OutReach – 25January 2023 – Albion Online , the fantasy sandbox MMORPG developed by Sandbox Interactive, announced the launch of a new server, Albion East, for the Asia-Pacific region today. Along with offering a new beginning in the world of Albion, the new server promises much faster connection speeds, better ping and lower latency, with time-gated events optimised for the region’s time-zones for players throughout Australia, East Asia and Southeast Asia.