Albion Online Announces Dedicated “Albion East” Server for Asia-Pacific
The new server will make the world of Albion even more accessible to millions of players across the regionBERLIN, GERMANY – Media OutReach – 25 January 2023 – Albion Online, the fantasy sandbox MMORPG developed by Sandbox Interactive, announced the launch of a new server, Albion East, for the Asia-Pacific region today. Along with offering a new beginning in the world of Albion, the new server promises much faster connection speeds, better ping and lower latency, with time-gated events optimised for the region’s time-zones for players throughout Australia, East Asia and Southeast Asia.
