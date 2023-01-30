Employee-Centric HR Policies Earn SABIC the Top Employer Award in APAC for a 10th Year Running
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 30 January 2023 – For the tenth year in a row, SABIC, a global leader in the chemicals industry, has been recognized as the “top employer Asia Pacific” by the Top Employer Institute, a globally accredited certification body. SABIC’s focus on empowered, people-centric leadership, and embrace of technology that makes processes simpler and easier, have been key to its continued success as companies pivot to new ways of working following the pandemic.