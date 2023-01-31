7-Eleven launches limited-edition collectible Sanrio characters “Love² Double Wall Glass Mugs”

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, these exquisite yet durable double wall glass mugs adorned with romantic pastel designs will truly make you feel that “Sweetness Is All Around”!
HONG KONG & MACAU – Media OutReach – 31 January 2023 – This February, love is in the air at 7-Eleven with the launch of a sweet series of limited-edition items to really make you feel that “Sweetness Is All Around”! 7-Eleven has teamed up with four beloved Sanrio characters – Hello Kitty, My Melody, Kuromi and Little Twin Stars – to bring you a super sweet, limited-edition collection of “Love² Double Wall Glass Mugs” specially created for Valentine’s Day this year. These durable yet charming double wall glass mugs feature exquisitely detailed and romantic pastel designs. High quality yet very affordable, they’ll be the perfect heart-warming but also useful gift for your sweetheart this Valentine’s Day. The limited-edition “Love² Double Wall Glass Mugs” are available at 7-Eleven stores starting from 1 February at 7am! Don’t miss out and find your perfect match at 7-Eleven!