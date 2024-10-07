Novautek Launches Autonomous Driving Robot to Address Pain Points in Traditional Industries, exhibiting at Inno4life – Creative Culture and Technology Innovation Exhibition

Photo 1: Dr. Chan Pak Li, Bernard, the Under Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Bureau (Left second) attended Novautek’s exhibition

Photo 2: Mr. Hendrick Sin, deputy to the National People’s Congress Standing Committee (Left second) attended Novautek’s exhibition

HONG KONG SAR – EQS Newswire – 7 October 2024 –(““), specializing in artificial intelligence and autonomous driving technology innovation, showcased a series of autonomous intelligent robot products addressing five key application scenarios at the fourth Inno4life – Creative Culture and Technology Innovation Exhibition for three consecutive days, during 4-6 October 2024.During the exhibition, Mr. Calvin Chiu, the Chief Operating Officer of Novautek, introduced the technology and innovative concepts behind the products and shared insights on the future development and applications of autonomous driving technology, to guests including Dr. Chan Pak Li, Bernard, the Under Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Bureau, Mr. Hendrick Sin, deputy to the National People’s Congress Standing Committee, Mr. Lau Kwok Fan, a member of the Legislative Council, Mr. Duncan Chiu, a Legislative Council member representing the Technology & Innovation Constituency. In addition, Mr. Wang Chunsheng, the Chief Executive Officer of Novautek delivered two keynote addresses themed “AI Robots: Shaping a New Life in Smart Cities” and “How AI Robots Align with Northern Metropolitan Development.” He elaborated how AI robots can enhance urban operational efficiency and improve citizens’ quality of life, contributing to the sustainable development of smart cities. As the global market for artificial intelligence and autonomous robots is expanding rapidly, Novautek is committed to promoting autonomous driving technology. Addressing pain points in traditional industries, it has introduced five core applications of autonomous driving robots, including smart cleaning, autonomous patrol, unmanned transportation, unmanned delivery, and smart storage and warehousing, providing innovative solutions for various industries.In recent years, the society has faced challenges of aging populations and labor shortages. Many industries have harsh working environments, especially for sanitation workers who need to engage in high-intensity physical labor outdoors for long periods, leading to difficulties in ensuring work efficiency and quality. Novautek has thus introduced smart cleaning robots and intelligent patrol robots. These robots utilize artificial intelligence and autonomous driving technology to plan cleaning and patrol routes, employing technologies such as multi-sensor fusion and deep learning algorithms for autonomous road cleaning and security patrols, enhancing safety monitoring and efficiency in sanitation work. Both have entered commercial operations, addressing community cleaning and security patrol issues, while also providing localized worry-free services, including free training and regular inspections, ensuring the safety and efficient operation of the robots. This application has received high praise from community residents as they believe that innovative technology has brought a higher quality of life.Furthermore, recognizing the high physical demands, complex and hazardous environments, and elevated risk of injury in traditional industries, Novautek has introduced autonomous trucks and equipment focusing on mining areas and large infrastructure projects including land reclamation and waste transportation. These trucks can identify specific environmental terrains, adjust truck payloads, and plan driving routes, significantly boosting transport efficiency while reducing safety risks. Besides, the warehousing and logistics industry is one of the labor-intensive sectors, requiring a significant workforce for goods handling and inventory management. However, facing challenges in recruitment and high management costs, Novautek has addressed urban delivery needs by introducing unmanned driving logistics distribution services. This enables round-the-clock unmanned deliveries, effectively reducing operational costs. Additionally, the integration of smart storage and warehousing technologies with smart dispatch systems offers a comprehensive solution, significantly enhancing warehouse management and handling efficiency.Hashtag: #Novautek

About Novautek Autonomous Driving Limited

Novautek Autonomous Driving Limited is a Hong Kong-based innovation technology company focusing on the R&D and applications of autonomous driving technologies. It invests in related enterprises and possesses professional capabilities in technology R&D, product commercialization, and high-quality after-sales service. Its products span various fields, including patrol inspections, cleaning and sanitation, logistics transportation, engineering construction, intelligent warehousing, and professional services. In the future, Novautek will continue to leverage its cutting-edge AI and autonomous driving technology to tailor products that meet the specific needs of the Hong Kong market. By harnessing its localized service advantages and providing high-quality products and services, Novautek aims to promote Hong Kong’s technological products on a global scale.

