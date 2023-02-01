Omar Ghaznawi to Head Chubb’s International Personal Lines Business for Asia Pacific

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 1 February 2023 – Chubb has announced the appointment ofas Regional Head of International Personal Lines (IPL) for the Asia Pacific region, effective 1 February 2023. He will beresponsible for managing and developing the region’s automobile, residential, specialty personal lines, and high-net-worth insurance businesses.Omar is currently based in New York as Vice President, Global Head of Residential, International Personal Lines. In his new post based in Singapore, he will report to Ben Howell, Regional Head of Consumer for the Asia Pacific region.“Omar has been part of the International Personal Lines team in New York City for the last five years. There, he was instrumental in defining Chubb’s strategic priorities for the Residential insurance portfolio. He led expansion into new markets and helped achieve profitable growth across 18 markets. Backed by his underwriting experience and track record in business development, we look forward to his contribution in leading the IPL team in Asia Pacific,” said Mr. Howell.Prior to joining Chubb, Omar was a management consultant for insurers and financial institutions at PricewaterhouseCoopers. He also worked for some years at Travelers Insurance managing an automobile insurance portfolio.Hashtag: #Chubb

About Chubb

