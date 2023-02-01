WeTV Kickstarts 2023 with Strong Momentum for Partnership and Content

WeTV reaffirms its commitments to Southeast Asia with quarterly roadshows on local projects and collaborations
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 1 February 2023 – WeTV, Southeast Asia’s leading video-on-demand (VOD) and over-the-top platform (OTT), has achieved resounding success in its premium subscription services. Additionally, WeTV’s transactional subscription services (including fast track, rent, and EXPRESS) made up around 10% of its 2022’s annual income. Reflecting its ongoing appeal for consumers and emerging opportunities for advertisers, WeTV will be ramping up engagement with partners and advertisers with quarterly roadshows in the region in 2023.